Image copyright Nairn's Oatcakes Image caption A gluten-free range has seen profits rise at Nairn's

The growth in 'free from' food has helped boost Nairn's Oatcakes, the Edinburgh-based food producer.

Its results for the year to last May saw sales up 10% to £30m.

Much of that growth was through the development of gluten-free oatcakes which came out of the recent £6m investment in a specialist bakery.

Profits were up significantly when compared with the previous year when the new bakery was still being commissioned.

According to accounts lodged this week at Companies House, pre-tax profit rose from £2.45m to £3.75m.

The average number of employees fell from 239 to 186, yet the accounts say that payroll costs remained constant.