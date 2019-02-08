Image copyright Getty Images Image caption IT and computing saw the highest level of permanent vacancies in January

Demand for permanent and temporary staff grew sharply last month as Scotland's labour market continued to tighten, according to a jobs survey.

IT and computing saw the highest level of permanent vacancies in January.

The largest number of unfilled temporary positions was found in the medical, nursing and care professions.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Report on Jobs said the rate of deterioration in permanent staff supply was the sharpest since September 2014.

Permanent staff appointments in Scotland rose in January, while temporary billings increased sharply and at a "notably faster pace" than the UK as a whole.

Sebastian Burnside, chief economist at Royal Bank of Scotland, said: "Overall, survey data portrayed a favourable labour market for workers in Scotland, with pay pressures rising as a result of strong imbalances in staff supply and demand.

"Firms looking to hire face difficulties amid low candidate availability and strong competition for staff."

The report was compiled from responses to a survey sent to about 100 recruitment and employment consultancies.