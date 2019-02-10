Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The flight landed at Manchester Airport

A Jet2 flight travelling from Glasgow to Tenerife was forced to divert to Manchester Airport because of problems with plumbing.

Passengers on board the LS155 flight left Glasgow Airport at about 08:55 on Sunday bound for the Canary Islands.

However, the flight was forced to return to the UK while over Cork in the Republic of Ireland.

The flight later landed safely in Manchester, where local fire crews were reportedly waiting.

A spokeswoman for Jet2 confirmed the diversion was the result of a "minor technical fault" on the aircraft.

Image copyright Flight Radar

She confirmed the plumbing fault was mainly to do with providing hot water for teas and coffees.

She added that passengers had been transferred onto another flight and were expected to continue on their journey on Sunday.