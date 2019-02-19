Image copyright PA

Scotland's unemployment rate has hit a new record low of 3.5%, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said unemployment fell by 10,000 in Scotland to 96,000 between October and December.

The UK as a whole saw unemployment fall by 14,000 over the same period to 1.36 million.

The jobless rate for the UK as a whole now stands at 4%, which is down by 0.3% on a year ago.

Meanwhile, Scotland's employment rate for those of working age rose by 0.6% to 75.5%.

Average earnings increased by 3.4% in the year to December, unchanged from the previous month.

The news follows figures for inflation, which fell to a two-year low in January, dragged lower by falling energy bills and fuel.