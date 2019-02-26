Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Curdy claimed the allegations against him were 'completely fraudulent'

Scottish television and radio personality Bryce Curdy has been cleared of raping a 12-year-old girl in the south of France.

Mr Curdy, 67, from Ayr, denied the allegation and claimed the girl, who is now 19, and her 47-year-old mother had made up a false story about him.

A jury at the High Court in Glasgow found the case against him not proven.

Judge Johanna Johnston told Mr Curdy: "By the verdict of the jury you are now free to leave the court."

Mr Curdy said: "Thank you, my lady," before leaving the courtroom.

Missing Rolex

The teenager had claimed Mr Curdy raped her three times in 2012.

She also claimed her threatened her and whispered: "If you tell anyone I will kill you and your mum."

Mr Curdy told the court that the rape allegations only emerged after he sent the mother a text asking for his £23,000 gold and diamond Rolex watch back.

He claimed she had stolen it.

Mr Curdy said he threatened to go to the police and added: "She was smirking and saying 'I speak fluent French, who are the police going to believe?'

He added: "I think they are in it together. Their only motive is to destroy my reputation and steal my expensive item."

'Monstrous threat'

The Crown relied on testimony from the girl's mother to corroborate the rape.

She claimed that Mr Curdy raped her in August 2012 in the South of France.

The mother's allegation was not before the jury.

Under Scots Law alleged crimes against children committed in another country can be prosecuted here but not those against adults.

The mother claimed that after having consensual sex with her, Curdy went on to rape her.

Defence counsel Lorenzo Alonzi told the jury: "There is no DNA evidence, there is no torn clothing, there is no medical evidence and no witnesses who heard screams.

"The idea that there was this monstrous threat to kill her and her mum - it doesn't stack up."

'Cruel and evil'

Mr Curdy described the rape allegations as "cruel and evil" and claimed he had never even hugged the girl.

He added: "I am shocked beyond belief, this is completely fraudulent.

"Nothing inappropriate happened between me and that woman or her daughter.

"This is 100% malicious and malevolent.

"I don't think I ever gave the girl as much as a hug. This is cruel and evil."

Mr Curdy was a prominent media personality on Scottish Television.

His last job in the media was at Saga Radio in Glasgow and he now works as a hypnotherapist.