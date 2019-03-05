Image copyright Total Image caption The dispute involves three Total-operated platforms, including Elgin-Franklin

Contractors on three North Sea platforms have announced new strike dates over proposed changes to shift patterns.

The move comes after more than 200 oil workers voted for industrial action.

Unite members on the Elgin-Franklin, North Alwyn and Dunbar platforms are already scheduled to strike on 11 and 27 March and then 12 April.

The union has now said a further two 24-hour stoppages are planned for March 19 and April 2.

Unite members at the Shetland gas plant are also considering adding to strike dates already announced.