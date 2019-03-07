Image caption Craiglynne Hotel in Grantown-on-Spey is one of three being put up for sale by Crerar Hotels

A hotel group has put three more of its properties up for sale in the north of Scotland as part of plans to restructure its portfolio.

Crerar Hotels has placed Ben Wyvis in Strathpeffer, Craiglynne in Grantown-on-Spey and Eight Acres in Elgin on the market.

Offers of about £6.85m are being sought for the portfolio, although the seller may consider individual offers.

The move comes weeks after the group sold one of its hotels in Pitlochry.

Crerar Hotels has said it wants to "right-size" its portfolio, while investing in its remaining properties.

It has already committed about £10m to upgrading a number of its hotels including Oban Bay, Loch Fyne (Inveraray), Golf View (Nairn), Glencoe Inn and Isle of Mull.

A second phase of investment, estimated at £5m, is planned for its remaining portfolio.

Image caption Ben Wyvis Hotel in Strathpeffer is also being sold

In a statement, the company said it wanted to position its properties in the "top end" of Scottish hospitality, in part to meet growing demand in high-value tourism from the emerging Asian markets.

It added: "Crerar Hotels intend to capitalise on the fact that Scotland is now an independent global player in tourism, recognised by a number of independent sources as - amongst other plaudits - 'the most beautiful country in the world' and a must-visit destination for the international traveller."