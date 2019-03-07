Image copyright Getty Images

The value of goods exported by firms in Scotland rose by 5.6% last year to £30.3bn, according to new HMRC figures.

The percentage increase was higher than any other part of the UK.

Exports from England rose by 2.1%, while Wales and Northern Ireland saw rises of 4.2% and 1.9% respectively.

The top five Scottish exports were mineral fuels (£10.2bn), machinery and transport (£7.2bn), beverages and tobacco (£4.3bn), chemicals (£2.5bn) and manufactured goods (£2bn).

Between October and December 2018, the average value of goods exported per exporter in Scotland was £1,640,000.

In the same period, 1,190 businesses from Scotland exported goods to the US.

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox said: "The significant increase in exports in Scotland highlights the true exporting power across all UK regions.

"This is fantastic news for British businesses, who should be encouraged by these figures to take advantage of the clear opportunities available for growing their business overseas."