Scottish Water subsidiary Business Stream has won a major contract to provide water and waste water services in the Yorkshire area.

The four-year deal, awarded by YPO, is worth up to £62m.

It is thought to be one of the largest contracts awarded since the English retail water market opened up in 2017.

Under the deal, Business Stream will provide services to councils, police and fire services, universities, a hospital and more than 100 schools.

YPO was established more than four decades ago by local authorities in Yorkshire to help combine their procurement demands and achieve efficiency savings.

At the start of the year, Edinburgh-based Business Stream announced it had acquired the customer base of Yorkshire Water Business Services and Three Sixty, both part of the Kelda Group.