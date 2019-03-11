Image copyright Total Image caption The dispute involves three Total-operated platforms, including Elgin-Franklin

Workers on three Total-owned North Sea platforms are taking part in the first of a series of strikes in a dispute over rota changes.

The move comes after more than 200 oil workers voted for industrial action.

The Unite union says the move to a three weeks on, three weeks off rota pattern is a danger to health.

Total has said production from the Elgin-Franklin, North Alwyn and Dunbar platforms will continue during the action.

The workers are employed by contractors Petrofac and Aker.

Image caption Unite members plan five 24-hour strikes in the coming weeks

Both companies last week began issuing new contracts to reflect the new rotas.

The contracts also include enhanced terms and conditions which Total is introducing across its North Sea sites, and at the Shetland gas plant.

The first 24-hour strike will be followed by four more in the coming weeks, as well as an overtime ban.

Aker and Petrofac have said they are engaging with workers, Unite and Total to ensure the process is carried out safely and fairly.