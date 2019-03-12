Image copyright PA

A Glasgow-based credit union has collapsed, owing money to more than 4,000 members.

Greater Milton and Possilpark Credit Union has been declared in default and unable to repay its 4,212 customers.

Efforts are under way to compensate members by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).

It said it expected to pay £3.4m to all customers within seven days of the credit union's failure.

Greater Milton and Possilpark Credit Union members can find out more information on the FSCS website.

'Safeguards in place'

Alex Kuczynski, chief corporate affairs officer at FSCS, said: "Everyone wants to know their money is safe, but they might not know about the safeguards that are in place.

"FSCS is here to protect members of Greater Milton and Possilpark Credit Union Ltd and help them back on track.

"Their savings are protected up to £85,000, and joint accounts are covered for £170,000.

"Our aim is for the vast majority of customers to get their money back within seven days."