Image copyright Total Image caption The dispute centres around three Total-operated platforms, including Elgin-Franklin

A 24-hour strike is taking place on a number of North Sea oil platforms in a row over rota changes.

Talks between the Unite union and Aker and Petrofac broke down on Monday without agreement.

A series of strikes was earlier announced after more than 200 oil workers voted for industrial action.

The 24-hour strike involving the union's members is taking place on the Elgin-Franklin, North Alwyn and Dunbar platforms.

Aker and Petrofac run them on behalf on French firm Total.

The Unite union claims a move to a three weeks on, three weeks off rota pattern is a danger to health.

Aker said it was hopeful the situation could be brought to a conclusion in due course.