Scotland's unemployment rate fell to a new record low over the winter months, according to official figures.

Between November and January, the jobless total fell by 9,000 to 94,000.

The new unemployment rate of 3.4% was well below the UK rate of 3.9%.

Meanwhile, the number of Scots in work rose by 13,000 to 2,592,000, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The Scottish employment rate for those of working age now stands at 75.3%.

Average weekly earnings, excluding bonuses, were estimated to have increased by 3.4%, before adjusting for inflation - down by 0.1% on the previous month but still outpacing inflation.