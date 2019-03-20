Image copyright BP Image caption 100% of those who voted in the ballot backed strike action on BP's Petrofac-run platforms

Industrial action on some of BP's North Sea platforms has been announced by the Unite trade union.

The fresh round of strikes was supported in a vote by members working for the contractor Petrofac on BP platforms.

The union said the dispute centres on staff working three weeks on, three weeks off (3:3) rotas.

It follows separate strikes staged at four other sites operated by Petrofac and Aker for the oil giant Total.

Unite said 100% of those who voted backed taking action, on a turnout of 75%.

'Welfare of the workforce'

The dates of the strikes will be announced in due course.

The union is calling for a change in rota to the 3:4 system or for three weeks of paid holidays to ensure they have more time off.

The dispute follows ongoing industrial action involving Unite's membership at the Shetland Gas Plant and the Alwyn, Dunbar and Elgin platforms, the union said.

The latest dispute involves BP platforms operated by Petrofac

John Boland, regional industrial officer, said: "Unite's Petrofac members working on all BP platforms have voted emphatically for industrial action.

"By 100%, the workforce are rightly demanding that their rotas be changed from the hated 3:3 and to have more time off with their families.

"So, we call on BP and Petrofac to listen to our members' reasonable request, and to put the welfare of their workforce first."

A Petrofac spokeswoman said: "We are disappointed that Unite members based on BP assets have chosen to reject a proposal to add two weeks paid holidays to terms and conditions, voting instead in favour of industrial action.

"Having worked closely with our client to develop this offer, we believe the proposal provides a fair and reasonable compromise."