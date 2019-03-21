Wood wins £25.8m US gas pipeline deal

Image copyright Getty Images

Energy services giant Wood has won a £25.8m deal to construct a natural gas pipeline in the US.

The contract with RH Energytrans will see the Aberdeen-based firm build 28 miles of pipeline from Pennsylvania to Ohio.

As part of the deal, Wood will also construct a meter station in Ashtabula County, Ohio.

The project is under way and is expected to be completed in the summer of this year.

Wood said the pipeline would support the supply of domestic energy to Ohio communities and industries who have had limited access to natural gas sources.

Wood's Asset Solutions Americas chief executive, Andrew Stewart, said: "Wood provided the initial technical, environmental consulting and engineering services on this project.

"We now look forward to progressing that support to the construction phase."