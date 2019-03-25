Laudamotion to launch Edinburgh to Vienna service
- 25 March 2019
Austrian airline Laudamotion is to launch a new direct service between Edinburgh and Vienna in the autumn.
The airline, which operates as Lauda, will fly between the cities three times a week from 27 October to 26 March.
The service will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays using an Airbus A320.
Laudamotion was founded by Formula 1 racing legend Niki Lauda but became a fully-owned subsidiary of Ryanair in January.