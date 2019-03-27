Offshore industrial action over rotas called off
- 27 March 2019
Offshore industrial action in a dispute over rota changes has been called off.
The workers, employed by contractors Petrofac and Aker, had voted for industrial action on three Total-owned North Sea platforms.
The Unite union said most members had now signed up to new contracts.
Unite regional industrial officer John Boland said: "With members now agreeing to the new contract the dispute is ended and planned industrial action cancelled."
It involved the Elgin-Franklin, North Alwyn and Dunbar platforms.