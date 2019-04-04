Image copyright PA

New car registrations in Scotland fell by more than 9% to 35,904 in March, according to the Scottish Motor Trade Association (SMTA).

The rest of the UK also declined by nearly 3% on the same month last year, meaning that the whole of the UK recorded a drop of 3.4%.

March is a crucial month for the industry, as the number plate change brings buyers to showrooms.

The SMTA has blamed the results on political uncertainty caused by Brexit.

Its year-to-date results show that diesel registrations were down 21%, while petrol cars declined by more than 6%.

However demand for alternative fuel vehicles rose by 16.2%.

There has been growing concern about the impact of diesel car emissions on air quality, and uncertainty about what taxes and restrictions will be introduced on the vehicles.

Sandy Burgess, SMTA chief executive, said: "There can be no doubt that this softening of the market recorded in business registrations has been fuelled in some part by continued political uncertainty".

Top sellers in Scotland in March 2019

Vauxhall Corsa

Ford Fiesta

Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Polo

Nissan Qashqai

Mr Burgess added: "We continue to operate this roller coaster ride with the consumers' confidence levels under attack from the backlash of uncertainty caused by Brexit.

"Despite the challenges affecting the sector our members continue to demonstrate their adaptability and resilience capitalising on the opportunities provided by other business areas including used cars, aftersales and the rise of the alternative fuel vehicles.

"There is no doubt we are experiencing a developing acceptance for alternative fuel vehicles within the market and assuming it continues to develop with the availability of more models, this segment of the market will continue to perform grow, we do however still maintain that the modern clean and efficient diesel vehicle has a role to play".