Image caption The plant at Sullom Hoe takes North Sea gas and pipes it to the national gas grid

The operators of the Shetland Gas Plant have been given four months to show its shift patterns for workers are safe.

The Health and Safety Executive has served the improvement notice on the French oil company Total.

It said Total had failed to demonstrate that it had properly assessed potential fatigue risk arising from current or proposed shift patterns at Sullom Voe.

Shift patterns at the plant have also been subject to an ongoing industrial dispute with the Unite union.

The HSE said no specified risks to safety had been identified, but the workers involved were employed in environments where mistakes could lead to major accidents.

Total has been given until the end of August to carry out the risk assessment and mitigate any threat to the safety of workers or the environment that may arise.

The current shift pattern of two weeks on, three weeks off rota and proposals to change that to three weeks on, three off, three on, four off rota, are to be assessed.

The Shetland Gas Plant is said by operator Total to be capable of supplying energy to two million homes.

The plant at Sullom Voe began processing gas from the vast Laggan and Tormore fields, north west of Shetland, in February 2016.

A pipeline takes the gas to the UK mainland and into the national gas grid.