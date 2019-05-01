Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The services sector continued to grow

Official figures from the Scottish government show the economy grew by 1.3% in 2018.

Growth is close to the UK figure of 1.4%.

The latest publication from Scotland's chief statistician confirms the original estimate of 0.3% growth in the final quarter, but revises downwards the overall 2018 figure from 1.4%.

The report indicates the services sector and construction continued to grow, but production fell by 0.8%

Growth for services was calculated at 0.5%, and for construction at 0.4%.