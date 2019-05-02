Image copyright SGM Distribution

A total of 16 jobs have been lost after a courier company with depots in Aberdeen and Letham in Angus went into liquidation.

SGM Distribution said 51 of its employees have been taken on by a new employer.

The company has a fleet of 47 vehicles.

Liquidators at MHA Henderson Loggie said SGM Distribution - which was established in 2006 - had experienced "increasingly difficult" trading conditions since expanding into the north east four years ago.