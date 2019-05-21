Image caption The retail park's tenants include established high street names

A South Lanarkshire retail park has changed hands in a deal worth more than £12.2m.

East Kilbride Retail Park was bought by London-based Corum Asset Management from Aberdeen Standard Investments.

The 59,400 sq ft site is part of a substantial retail warehouse cluster located next to Kingsgate Retail Park.

Existing tenants include established high street names such as The Range, Pets at Home, Currys PC World and Halfords.

Property consultancy Knight Frank said the deal showed there was "still an appetite for well-located retail warehouse assets, despite the challenges posed by online shopping".