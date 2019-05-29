Image copyright Dana Petroleum Image caption Dana Petroleum are involved in exploration in the North Sea

An oil company has been fined after more than 80 tonnes of chemicals were released onto the seabed off Shetland.

Dana Petroleum admitted breaching chemicals and pollution regulations after the incident in July 2016 at its Western Isles development.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the "foreseeable release" could have been prevented if procedures had been followed by the company.

Dana Petroleum was fined £6,000 for the breach.

The incident involved the Ocean Guardian mobile offshore unit and resulted in tonnes of low toxicity oil-based mud being released onto the seabed during drilling.

'Unplanned release'

The release was initially said to be 30 tonnes, however it was later reported to be 64 tonnes, and then 83 tonnes.

Despite the volume, the court heard that the environmental impact was regarded as at the "lower end of the scale".

A Dana spokesman said: "We always seek to minimise the potential environmental impact of our operations.

"Dana regrets that an unplanned release occurred and co-operated fully with all relevant authorities during the investigation.

"Dana has ensured that lessons have been learned to help prevent any future reoccurrence of an incident of this type."