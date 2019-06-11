A Glasgow-based engineering services company has bought an English firm out of administration, securing 70 jobs.

Edwin James Group bought Jex Engineering as a going concern after administrators from Grant Thornton were appointed to Wakefield-based parent company Redhall Group.

Jex is a full-service engineering business headquartered in Manchester and Redditch.

As part of the acquisition, it will trade as Jex Process Services.

Administrators said Jex's customer contracts and projects would "continue to be serviced as normal".

Edwin James' chief executive Derek Smith said: "Jex Engineering is a strong addition to our portfolio and is aligned with our investment strategy to bring together solid regional businesses to create a leading national operator, well positioned for long-term growth."