Image copyright Fosters Image caption Fosters says the purchase of Paisley Crematorium will help it boost services in the west of Scotland

One of Scotland's largest independent funeral directors has expanded further by buying Paisley Crematorium.

Fosters said the "strategic" acquisition would allow it to increase its funeral and cremation services in the west of Scotland.

The purchase, for an undisclosed sum, was facilitated by Barclays Bank.

Having opening in 2005, Fosters now has 16 bases across Scotland, including new parlours in Perth, Stirling and Edinburgh.

As part of the agreement with Barclays, Fosters will have access to funding "to support the continuation of wider organic growth plans".

Fosters finance director Liam Bain said: "The funding we have received will allow us to invest in new capital and locations across Scotland and bring affordable funerals to many communities all over the country."