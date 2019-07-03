Image copyright BP Image caption EnQuest took over the running of the terminal from previous operator BP in December 2017

Oil company EnQuest is to cut about a quarter of its workforce at the Sullom Voe terminal in Shetland.

Around 80 jobs are set to go as the operator launches a cost-cutting move in a bid to secure new business.

The company is currently in talks with former operator BP to continue exporting oil from the Clair Field west of Shetland via an existing pipeline.

EnQuest is trying to retain the vital contract and stop oil being loaded offshore and by-passing the terminal.

More details of the job losses will be announced by the company later on Wednesday.