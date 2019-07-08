Image copyright Shepherd and Wedderburn Image caption Managing partner Andrew Blain said the law firm remains "cautiously optimistic" about the year ahead

Law firm Shepherd and Wedderburn has reported record revenues and profits for the second year in a row.

The company, which has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, London and Singapore, saw revenues rise year-on-year by 4%, to £55.7m.

Profits before partner distributions rose by 3.6%, to £22.8m.

The Edinburgh-based firm attributed its performance over the year to 30 April in part to "strong client activity" in the UK and overseas.

Shepherd and Wedderburn, which was founded 250 years ago, has 77 partners, 211 other lawyers and advisers and 183 management services staff.

During the last financial year, the firm won more than 1,200 new clients, including organisations and individuals. In March, it established an office in Singapore.

Its lawyers now support clients in more than 120 jurisdictions outside the UK.

Managing partner Andrew Blain said: "We won significant new business in the year from both existing and new clients, who chose Shepherd and Wedderburn for its market-leading expertise in areas such as clean energy, technology, real estate, construction, food and drink and regulation.

"Although we have yet to see what the outcome of Brexit will be, we remain cautiously optimistic about the year ahead."