Image copyright Cricket Scotland Image caption Malcolm Cannon spent four years as chief executive of Cricket Scotland

A leading figure in Scottish cricket has been appointed to take over the helm at the Institute of Directors (IoD) Scotland.

Malcolm Cannon, who spent four years as chief executive of Cricket Scotland, will assume the role of IoD National Director Scotland in September.

Mr Cannon replaces David Watt who stepped down recently after 15 years.

During his time at Cricket Scotland, Mr Cannon helped to restructure the organisation.

He also introduced new membership groups and income streams to the business.

Before that, he led both property marketing firm ESPC and the Hunter wellington boots brand.

IoD Scotland chairman Aidan O'Carroll said Mr Cannon had "a great reputation for reinvigorating a brand and taking it to the widest possible audience".

Mr Cannon said: "Having experience of working across multiple sectors has given me a very grounded view into the needs of businesses - especially those facing commercial challenges.

"It is no secret that businesses and their leaders are currently working day-to-day and not year-to-year as a direct result of the strained political and economic environments.

"It is therefore the responsibility of organisations like the Institute of Directors to be their voice in Scotland and ensure that they are heard at the highest levels."