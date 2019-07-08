Image copyright Red Carnation Image caption 100 Princes Street stands across from Edinburgh Castle

Luxury hotel group Red Carnation has picked a prime Edinburgh location for its first hotel in Scotland.

The company said it aimed to "transform" 100 Princes Street in the city centre with a multi-million pound revamp.

Red Carnation added that the renovation work would create a "highly exclusive retreat".

The prestigious Princes Street property was home to private members club the Royal Over-Seas League until 2017.

The new hotel is due to open next year, becoming the group's 19th property worldwide.

Red Carnation's portfolio includes Hotel 41, which overlooks the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace, and Ireland's Ashford Castle, which was once home to the Guinness family.

Managing director Jonathan Raggett said: "It has been a dream of ours to open a hotel in Edinburgh for some time, and with the best address in the city, it was well worth the wait."