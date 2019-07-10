French oil giant Total has sold a portfolio of its North Sea assets in a $635m (£509m) deal.

Private equity fund HitecVision, and Oman's Petrogas will take over four fields and a share in six others.

The portfolio includes Total-operated fields Dumbarton, Balloch, Lochranza, Drumtochty, Flyndre, Affleck and Cawdor and minority stakes in CNOOC-operated Golden Eagle, Scott and Telford.

The fields will be owned by a subsidiary Petrogas NEO UK.

They are expected to produce 25,000 barrels of oil per day.

However it is hoped the fields can produce more than 100,000 within the next three years.