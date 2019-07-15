Image copyright Pursuit Marketing

A Glasgow-based marketing consultancy has revealed plans to hire 70 new staff, after reporting record revenues.

Pursuit Marketing, which is part of the 4icg Group, saw turnover rise by 33%, to more than £4m, in the year to the end of June.

The company currently employs about 180 staff between its offices in Finnieston and a new European base in Malaga, Spain.

It is understood that the majority of the new roles will be based in Glasgow.

Last year, Pursuit secured Regional Selective Assistance funding worth £450,000 to help it expand.

'Increased demand'

The privately-owned company, which was founded in 2011, attributed its strong growth last year to increased demand from the world's largest technology companies and ongoing international expansion.

It also cited steps it had taken to improve productivity, including a four-day working week.

Patrick Byrne, a founding director of the business, said: "We are delighted with our latest financial results, which are a testament to our hard-working team, and increased demand from our clients spanning 32 countries worldwide.

"As a result, we are now evaluating options for larger office accommodation in Glasgow, as well as additional offices in Europe and potentially the US or Canada."