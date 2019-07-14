Image copyright Getty Images

Pharmacy support workers in Tayside are to stage "continuous" strike action from next month in a long-running dispute over pay grades.

The Unite union said it had served notice of action, including an overtime ban, from 19 August.

The union said a "flawed" job evaluation process had led to workers being paid at a lower grade than that to which they were entitled.

NHS Tayside said it remained "committed to achieving a resolution".

In a statement, Unite said a ballot of pharmacy support workers last month had resulted in a 90% turnout and showed "overwhelming support" for action.

It also claimed NHS Tayside had admitted job evaluation had not been "followed through to its rightful conclusion and that members were not given a right of appeal".

Unite said: "Talks have been ongoing between Unite and NHS Tayside for a number of weeks which have resulted in a proposal for an independent appeals process.

"This would involve bringing in panel members from out of the NHS Tayside area that have had no involvement in the process, to conduct the appeals.

"Despite the commitment from NHS Tayside for talks to continue in the hope of resolving this issue and the proposal for an independent appeals process, Unite members wish to keep the right to strike."

'Angry and frustrated'

Unite regional industrial officer Susan Robertson added: "Strike action is clearly not ideal for our members, patients or their families, however our members feel this is the only option open to them at this time.

"However the devil is in the detail and we would hope that the appeals process, if followed to the letter, would halt any action taking place."

NHS Tayside confirmed it had received notice from Unite of its intention to take industrial action.

Director of workforce George Doherty, said: "While we are disappointed to receive this correspondence, we have met with Unite representatives and we have jointly agreed a way forward which will allow us to continue our considerations with the aim of resolving this ongoing issue.

"We remain committed to achieving a resolution in partnership through our jointly-agreed processes."