Scottish wind power output at record high

Wind power output in Scotland hit a record high during the first six months of 2019, according to figures from Weather Energy.

It has calculated the energy produced by turbines could power every home in Scotland and part of the north of England.

The period to June, it claimed, saw the equivalent of 4.47 million homes' consumption supplied by wind power.

WWF Scotland has described the trend as a "wind energy revolution".

Its climate and energy policy manager Robin Parker, said: "These are amazing figures; Scotland's wind energy revolution is clearly continuing to power ahead.

"Up and down the country, we are all benefiting from cleaner energy and so is the climate.

"These figures show harnessing Scotland's plentiful onshore wind potential can provide clean, green electricity for millions of homes across not only Scotland, but England as well.

Alex Wilcox Brooke, of Severn Wye Energy Agency, added: "These figures really highlight the consistency of wind energy in Scotland and why it now plays a major part in the UK energy market."