Firm behind 'McCoo' artwork collapses

Image copyright Steven Brown Art Image caption Steven Brown Art was perhaps best known for its "McCoo" range of artwork and prints

The company behind the "McCoo" brand of artwork has collapsed, with the loss of 21 jobs.

Provisional liquidators from FRP Advisory were called in after Ayr-based Steven Brown Art Limited got into financial difficulties.

The company, which was founded in 2016, had a turnover of £11.5m, and operated a gallery and a warehouse.

FRP Advisory will shortly be selling off the company's assets, including artwork, prints and merchandise.

The gallery and warehouse in Ayr have already been closed.

The man who made McCoo

The artist behind the McCoo brand, Steven Brown, was born in 1972 in Kilmarnock.

According to the company's website, he "loved art at school and dreamed of becoming an artist", but found himself in the retail profession, where he worked until 2012.

The website added: "In 2012, Steven suffered two heart attacks and during his recovery and a period of depression that followed, he took up his paintbrush as a form of therapy.

"While at home, he experimented with colour and materials, developing an abstract technique, which allowed him to grow into the artist we know and love."

The McCoo brand became widely known, with prints and merchandise becoming a common sight in art galleries, gift shops and cafes across Scotland.

Joint provisional liquidator Tom MacLennan said: "Steven Brown Art Limited became very well-known for its range of highly creative and engaging artwork based around the famous 'McCoo' brand.

"Although the company grew rapidly it had been suffering from serious cash flow problems and creditor pressure. As such the only option was to place the company in liquidation.

"We will now be selling all the remaining stock and would encourage interested parties to register their interest.

"We will also work closely with the Redundancy Payments Service and other agencies to minimise the impact on the staff affected by the closure of the business".