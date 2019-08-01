Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The EU uses its geographical indications scheme to promote iconic products like Scotch whisky

Scotch whisky and salmon must get the same protection after Brexit even if the UK leaves with no deal, Scotland's rural economy secretary has said.

Fergus Ewing called for "iconic" Scottish products to keep their protected status under European rules.

The EU uses geographical indications (GIs) to protect products including whisky, salmon and Ayrshire earlies potatoes.

The UK government said it will use its own GIs "when EU rules cease to apply".

The Scottish government said it was worried about guidance from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), which it claims contradicts UK government assurances about GIs.

Writing to his newly-appointed UK counterpart, Theresa Villiers, Mr Ewing said her department's "deeply concerning" position was "causing real uncertainty".

Image caption Scottish farmed salmon is among the products currently protected

Mr Ewing wrote: "I wish again to put on record that the Scottish government find the approach being adopted by the UK government deeply concerning.

"It is not enough to simply hope and believe that the EU will not take steps to remove existing UK GIs from their registers, especially if we are not to protect their GI products from day one in the UK scheme.

"This stance is causing real uncertainty for producers and I implore you to do more to attempt to secure this mutual recognition in negotiations taking place."

Best-loved

In response, a Defra spokeswoman said geographical indicators "played a crucial role in protecting the provenance and heritage of some of our best-loved food and drink products".

She added: "That is why the UK is ready to launch its own GI schemes at the point at which EU rules cease to apply in the UK.

"Our amazing food sector will be ready and waiting to continue selling ever more, not just here but around the world once we leave the EU on October 31."