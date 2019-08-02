Image copyright Scottish Enterprise Image caption Lord Smith currently chairs a number of major organisations, including Alliance Trust, British Business Bank and Clyde Gateway

Lord Smith of Kelvin has been appointed chairman of Scotland's main economic development agency, Scottish Enterprise.

Lord Smith is one of Scotland's most experienced boardroom bosses, having led organisations in the private, public and voluntary sectors.

Previous roles have included chairing Weir Group and energy giant SSE.

He currently chairs Alliance Trust, British Business Bank, IMI, Forth Ports and Clyde Gateway.

Lord Smith's appointment comes just weeks after Scottish Enterprise announced a major new strategy.

Having previously focused on supporting high-growth companies, it aims to promote secure, fulfilling jobs and tackle inequalities.

'Uniquely positioned'

Lord Smith said he was "absolutely thrilled" at his Scottish Enterprise appointment, which is for three years.

He added: "I believe Scottish Enterprise is uniquely positioned to drive a fairer and more inclusive economy, one that will really help families and communities across the length and breadth of the country."

Scottish Enterprise chief executive Steve Dunlop said: "Lord Smith's appointment comes at a critical time not only for our organisation, but for the Scottish economy as we look to collaboratively drive a more inclusive economy that can deliver quality jobs for communities around the country. "

Economy Secretary Derek Mackay added: "Scottish Enterprise plays a vital role in helping to place Scotland's economy on an upward trajectory, and I know that Lord Smith's wealth of experience will help ensure the organisation continues to thrive as they embark on their new programme of transformational change."