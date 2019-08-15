Up to 50 jobs are at risk after dairy giant Muller announced a review of its depot operations in Aberdeen.

It involves Aberdeen's distribution, garage, tanker and retail operations and will now be the focus of a 30-day consultation process.

Muller is proposing to relocate to existing sites in central Scotland.

The company said that would create 22 jobs following the recent completion of a £15m upgrade to its Bellshill dairy.

Ian Smith, chief executive officer of Müller Milk and Ingredients Distribution, said: "We need to continually adapt to meet changing customer and consumer preferences.

"We're facing into the reality of a decline in fresh milk consumption and significant changes in retailing.

"The volume going through our Aberdeen site has been severely impacted, and with the majority of our customers distribution operations now located in central Scotland, we need to take action.

"We are ready to consult to ensure that our operational capabilities meet the requirements of all of our customers both now and in the future and we will work hard with our employees and their representatives over the next 30 days to find the right solutions."