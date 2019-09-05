Alliance Trust chairman Lord Smith steps down

Image copyright Scottish Enterprise Image caption Lord Smith was chairman of Alliance Trust for more than three years

Lord Smith of Kelvin has stepped down as non-executive chairman of Dundee-based finance firm Alliance Trust.

Lord Smith oversaw a period of major strategic change at the trust after it underwent a series of boardroom battles with activist shareholders.

During his three-and-a-half year tenure, the firm moved its focus to investment almost entirely in equities.

Changes included selling its savings arm and moving its funds from its in-house team to outsourced fund managers.

Lord Smith has been succeeded by the company's deputy chairman, Gregor Stewart.

'Leading role'

The move comes only days after Lord Smith was appointed chairman of Scottish Enterprise, Scotland's main economic development agency.

He remains chairman of British Business Bank, IMI, Forth Ports and Clyde Gateway.

Lord Smith said: "As we have now completed the simplification of the trust, I am pleased to be able to hand over to Gregor.

"Like all on the board, he has played a leading role in the changes implemented by the board during the past three-and-a-half eventful years.

"These changes have put the trust in a strong position to deliver attractive returns to shareholders for generations to come."