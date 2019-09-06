Scotland business

Weir Group wins 'record' £100m mining order in Australia

  • 6 September 2019
Ore processing facility, Iron Bridge Image copyright Fortescue Metals Group
Image caption Weir Group equipment will be used for the Iron Bridge Magnetite Project in Western Australia

Scottish engineering firm Weir Group has won a record £100m order to provide mining equipment for a major iron ore project in Western Australia.

The deal includes crushing and pump equipment for the Iron Bridge Magnetite Project, based in the Pilbara region.

The Glasgow-based company said it was its largest-ever individual mining order.

The $2.6bn (£81.3m) Iron Bridge project is a joint venture between Fortescue Metals Group and Formosa Steel IB Pty.

Weir said the order would cut the project's energy consumption and waste by more than 30%, compared with traditional mining technologies.

First ore is expected to be delivered in 2022.

'Worked relentlessly'

Weir Group chief executive Jon Stanton described it as a "landmark contract".

He said: "Fortescue challenged us to help create one of the most energy and cost-efficient magnetite ore processing facilities in the world.

"Our engineers have worked relentlessly to design a solution that is truly innovative - delivering significant energy, water and cost savings."

Earlier this year, Weir sold its flow control arm to a private equity investment firm in order to focus on mining and upstream oil and gas markets.

