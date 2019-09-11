Deep clean business goes bust with loss of 99 jobs

Image copyright Getty Images

A "deep clean" business based in Glasgow has gone into liquidation with the loss of 99 jobs.

Macdet Hygiene Services was founded in 1988 and had contracts with a range of public and private clients.

But a "downturn in work on a major contract" in the private sector led to the firm experiencing cash flow problems, according to provisional liquidator Campbell Dallas.

It is not clear how many of the affected staff are based in Glasgow.

As well as the 99 staff who have been made redundant, a further five workers in the Glasgow office will be retained for a few days to assist the provisional liquidator with an orderly wind down of the business.

Derek Forsyth, head of business restructuring and insolvency with Campbell Dallas, said: "Macdet was a well established and highly regarded specialist supplier of deep cleaning services essential for the safe operation of commercial and public buildings.

"Although the company had a strong foothold in the UK market, it had suffered from a recent downturn in work on a major contract, leading to serious cash flow problems.

"As such the only option was to place the company in liquidation."