Diageo pay talks restart as strike action looms

Last-minute pay talks are taking place in an effort to avert strike action at spirits giant Diageo's Scottish sites.

Unions and management agreed to meet again after negotiations between the sides broke down on Monday.

A wave of strike action is due to start later on Tuesday after unions rejected a "final" pay offer of 2.8%.

GMB Scotland and Unite claim that all of the company's Scottish bottling, maturation and distillery plants will be affected.

Between them, their members account for nearly half of Diageo's total workforce of 3,000 in Scotland.

Diageo operates dozens of sites north of the border, including distilleries in Perthshire, Fife, Aberdeenshire, the Isle of Skye, the Black Isle and Argyll and Bute.

The "rolling programme of action" will run until 27 September, unless a deal can be reached.

Unions have disputed claims by Diageo that it cannot afford to match last year's 3.2% pay award. They argue that the company made pre-tax profits of £4.2bn in its last financial year.

Diageo, whose brands include Johnnie Walker whisky, Smirnoff vodka and Tanqueray gin, has said it has "strong contingency plans in place" to deal with strike action.