Image caption Port Glasgow's Start Up Drinks Lab is trying to expand in Europe at the same time as having to deal with Brexit uncertainty

Scotland's main economic development agency says there has been a huge surge in requests from businesses asking for help to get ready for Brexit.

Scottish Enterprise said visits to a website offering firms help with the cost of Brexit had risen by 386%.

The agency said requests for advice about currency changes and access to suppliers were also common.

Linda Murray, head of strategy services, urged companies to "plan for the worst and hope for the best".

Cash flow concerns

Ms Murray told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme that the advice Scottish Enterprise was giving businesses had not changed.

"It's been uncertain all the way through for quite a long time now so our advice to business (is) to, I guess, plan for the worst and hope for the best.

"We're definitely in a place where we think no preparation you do in advance is wasted."

Ms Murray said the advice website set up to help businesses saw a 386% increase in use during September - rising from 3,000 visitors in July to 27,500 visitors this month.

She said companies were most concerned about:

Post-Brexit currency fluctuations and access to and cash flow loans

The future of their employees who are foreign EU nationals.

How to find alternative suppliers or diversify into new markets

Scottish Enterprise also said:

£450,000 in Brexit support has been committed to 123 company projects so far

18% of support grant funding has gone to food and drink companies - which could be affected by changes in shipping regulations and the status of the high number of foreign EU nationals they employ.

14% of grant funding has gone to energy firms, while technology and engineering companies have been allocated 13% so far.

Image caption Hannah Fisher and Craig Strachan launched Start Up Drinks Lab last June

Start Up Drinks Lab is one of the many Scottish companies trying to expand in Europe, while trying to deal with several possible Brexit scenarios.

The Port Glasgow-based firm was set up in June last year by Hannah Fisher and Craig Strachan, after they spotted demand for a firm that could bottle craft drinks such as soda, beer and mixers, in small batches.

Ms Fisher said an early concern had been access to EU-funded support for Scottish businesses.

Glass shortage

She added: "The biggest impact we've seen is a shortage in glass.

"We're a glass bottle facility so that's quite a large factor for us.

"People are stockpiling for glass, which means the smaller buyers like Craig and I don't get priority and often have to purchase where we can."

Ms Fisher added: "In terms of a no-deal Brexit - the best thing we can do is prepare for all options."

She said the company was also trying to expand to EU countries such as Germany and Belgium.

Ms Fisher added: "What we're looking at doing is potentially franchising the model.

"That is where operating in the EU may become either a good or a bad thing, versus what it is just now."

For the latest business news as it happens, follow BBC presenter Andrew Black's updates each weekday morning on BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme between 0600 and 0900.