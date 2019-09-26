Image caption Mackerel remained the most valuable stock to the Scottish fleet

The value of fish landed by Scottish vessels rose slightly last year despite a drop in tonnage, according to official figures.

More than 445,000 tonnes of sea fish and shellfish, worth a total of more than £573m, were caught.

This compared to 466,000 tonnes worth £560m in 2017.

Scottish Fisheries Secretary Fergus Ewing said the figures showed Scotland was punching "well above its weight" in the European fishing sector.

The figures were published as part of Scottish Sea Fisheries Statistics 2018.

Mackerel remained the most valuable stock to the Scottish fleet, accounting for 29% - £164m - of the total value of fish landings by Scottish vessels.

The number of people working on Scottish fishing vessels was reported at 4,860, up 1% on 2017.

'Lifeblood of coastal communities'

Mr Ewing said: "We have one of the largest white fish markets in Europe in Peterhead, our boats catch 8% of the total EU landings and the industry turnover exceeds £500m each year.

"Much of that money is the lifeblood of some our most vulnerable coastal communities, and so what these statistics tell us is very important.

"It's therefore encouraging to see the total value of landings increase - although the story isn't positive across the board, with the total shellfish tonnage dropping again."

On Wednesday it was revealed North Sea cod is to lose its sustainability certification due to concerns about stock levels.

The Marine Stewardship Council said certificates for North Sea cod fisheries would be suspended as stocks were below the "safe biological level".

A "blue tick" had been awarded in 2017, meaning cod could be eaten "with a clear conscience".