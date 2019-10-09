Image copyright Google Image caption Thomas Cook has been a familiar sight in Scottish town centres

About 60 Thomas Cook shops in Scotland have been sold in a deal that could save hundreds of jobs.

All 555 Thomas Cook shops in the UK are to be bought by rival Hays Travel.

Sunderland-based Hays said it planned to reopen the shops under its own brand with immediate effect.

Hays has already offered jobs to 600 Thomas Cook staff and said it planned to hire more as part of a rapid expansion. It currently has a 190 shops across the UK.

The deal involves purchasing assets from the Official Receiver, appointed when Thomas Cook collapsed last month.

Branches in Scotland set to be saved

Thomas Cook had shops in Scotland at the following locations:

Aberdeen (2)

Airdrie

Alexandria

Alloa

Annan

Arbroath

Ayr

Clydebank

Coatbridge

Cumnock

Dumfries

Dundee (3)

Dunfermline

Dunoon

Edinburgh (4)

Elgin

Falkirk

Galashiels

Girvan

Glasgow (12)

Glenrothes (2)

Grampian

Greenock

Hamilton

Helensburgh

Inverness

Irvine

Johnstone

Kilmarnock

Kirkcaldy

Lanark

Largs

Livingston

Motherwell

Paisley

Perth

Troon

John Hays, who set up the the company 40 years ago, said: "It is a game-changer for us, almost trebling the number of shops we have and doubling our workforce - and for the industry, which will get to keep some of its most talented people".

He and his wife Irene own the business, which has 1,900 staff and last year had sales of £379m, reporting profits of £10m.

The price of the deal was not announced.

Are you a Thomas Cook store employee? What's your response to the news? Email haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: