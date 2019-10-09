Thomas Cook shops saved in takeover by Hays Travel
About 60 Thomas Cook shops in Scotland have been sold in a deal that could save hundreds of jobs.
All 555 Thomas Cook shops in the UK are to be bought by rival Hays Travel.
Sunderland-based Hays said it planned to reopen the shops under its own brand with immediate effect.
Hays has already offered jobs to 600 Thomas Cook staff and said it planned to hire more as part of a rapid expansion. It currently has a 190 shops across the UK.
The deal involves purchasing assets from the Official Receiver, appointed when Thomas Cook collapsed last month.
Branches in Scotland set to be saved
Thomas Cook had shops in Scotland at the following locations:
- Aberdeen (2)
- Airdrie
- Alexandria
- Alloa
- Annan
- Arbroath
- Ayr
- Clydebank
- Coatbridge
- Cumnock
- Dumfries
- Dundee (3)
- Dunfermline
- Dunoon
- Edinburgh (4)
- Elgin
- Falkirk
- Galashiels
- Girvan
- Glasgow (12)
- Glenrothes (2)
- Grampian
- Greenock
- Hamilton
- Helensburgh
- Inverness
- Irvine
- Johnstone
- Kilmarnock
- Kirkcaldy
- Lanark
- Largs
- Livingston
- Motherwell
- Paisley
- Perth
- Troon
John Hays, who set up the the company 40 years ago, said: "It is a game-changer for us, almost trebling the number of shops we have and doubling our workforce - and for the industry, which will get to keep some of its most talented people".
He and his wife Irene own the business, which has 1,900 staff and last year had sales of £379m, reporting profits of £10m.
The price of the deal was not announced.
