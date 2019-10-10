Image copyright Lidl

Supermarket chain Lidl has officially opened its new £70m Scottish distribution centre in North Lanarkshire.

The 58,500 sq m (630,000 sq ft) warehouse, which is Lidl's largest in Great Britain, will service the company's 99 stores in Scotland.

About 600 employees have relocated from Livingston to the Eurocentral-based centre.

Lidl said there was "scope for a further 250 jobs" following the launch.

It added that the new centre represented "a pivotal moment in our ambitious growth plans across Scotland".

Earlier this year, the retailer announced plans to open another 12 stores in Scotland over the next three years.

Locations include Dundee, East Kilbride, Cowdenbeath, Larkhall and Dumbarton.