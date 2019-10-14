Image copyright Lindsays Image caption Hadden Rankin's founding partners, Dot Rankin and Ross Hadden (pictured on the left), will become partners at Lindsays

Law firm Lindsays has announced a merger with Edinburgh-based legal practice Hadden Rankin.

The move is the latest in a series of acquisitions by Lindsays over the last decade, including its merger with long-established firm Aitken Nairn in 2018.

Under the deal, all 18 Hadden Rankin staff will transfer to Lindsays, with no redundancies.

Lindsays, which has offices in Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow, will have a total of 264 staff, including partners.

Hadden Rankin's founding partners, Ross Hadden and Dot Rankin, will become partners at Lindsays.

'Adapted and evolved'

The merger will take effect on 28 October.

Lindsays said the latest deal was part of a long-term programme of strategic expansion.

Managing partner Alasdair Cummings said: "Like Lindsays, Hadden Rankin has focused on relationship-building to expand its client base.

"Throughout Lindsays' long history we have constantly adapted and evolved.

"But our core ethos - to provide expert, accessible and reliable lawyers - has endured, and Ross and Dot will play a key part in continuing this philosophy when looking after clients' personal, family or business affairs."

Hadden Rankin's property management business, HRPM Ltd, will not be merging with Lindsays and will continue to operate as a standalone business.