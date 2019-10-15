Image copyright Getty Images

The number of Scots in work dropped sharply over the summer, while unemployment rose, according to official figures.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed there were 2,636,000 people in employment between June and August.

That was 59,000 fewer than the previous three-month period.

The employment rate for adults aged under 65 was 74.3% - lower than the UK figure of 75.9%.

Meanwhile, the number of Scots seeking work rose by 20,000, to 112,000. The unemployment rate is now 4.1%, compared with 3.9% for the UK as a whole.

Scotland's Business minister Jamie Hepburn claimed uncertainty over the UK's exit from the European Union was the main driver behind the drop in employment.

He said: "Brexit is having an increasingly negative impact on Scotland's economy and labour market, and that is demonstrated by these figures.

"There are some things the Scottish government cannot mitigate. But within the limit of our powers we are working as hard as possible to prevent damage to Scotland's jobs, businesses and economy being inflicted by a UK government-led Brexit."