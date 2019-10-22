Scotland business

Sausage-skin maker Devro to cut 90 jobs with Bellshill factory closure

  • 22 October 2019
Sausage-skin worker

The sausage-skin maker Devro is to close one of its two Lanarkshire factories with the loss of 90 jobs.

The company has announced a proposal to shut its Bellshill operation.

Devro said it intends to increase manufacturing at its other North Lanarkshire site in Moodiesburn.

The Moodiesburn plant recently received a £2m investment.

