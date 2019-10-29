Developers given green light to build 638 homes

Image copyright Murray Estates

Developers have been given the green light to launch the second phase of a major housing project in North Lanarkshire.

Murray Estates has secured planning approval to build 638 homes at its Torrance Park site, east of Holytown.

The first phase of the project, involving the construction of 270 homes by Taylor Wimpey and Avant Homes, is nearing completion.

Work on the next phase is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2020.

It will include a retail centre and a new pedestrian crossing for the A723.

Housebuilders Taylor Wimpey and Barratt will be Murray Estates' delivery partners for the next phase.

Murray Estates director Russell Wilkie said: "Together with our delivery partners, our vision with this project is to deliver a vibrant, residential-led, mixed-use development which will make a positive contribution to the community."

Murray Estates is an Edinburgh-based property development and investment company. It is a subsidiary of Murray Capital.