Spirits firm Gordon and MacPhail has reported a rise in profits and sales, following a strong performance in international markets.

The Elgin-based group, which owns Benromach Distillery in Forres, saw pre-tax profit climb by about 20% to £15.6m in the year to the end of February.

Total sales were up 4% to £41m, with overseas sales climbing 32%, to £14.2m.

However, UK sales fell by 7%, to £26.7m.

The company said the domestic fall was partly as a result of its decision last year to exit its wholesale operation for wine and beer in order to focus on premium spirits.

Gordon and MacPhail, which is owned by the Urquhart family, has been implementing a new growth strategy, which includes building a second distillery near Grantown-on-Spey. It recently secured planning permission for the project.

The spirits firm recently obtained planning approval for a second distillery at Grantown-on-Spey

Last year the firm launched its Red Door Gin brand, after installing a still in the refurbished malt barns at Benromach. A visitor centre was also opened at the site this summer.

Managing director Ewen Mackintosh said: "We're pleased to report another successful year and to be pushing ahead with our planned growth strategy, including the proposed new whisky distillery we're progressing in Speyside."